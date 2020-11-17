The EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Services is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Services (HCSG), Michael Mcbryan, exercised options to sell 15,000 HCSG shares at $16.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $354K. The options were close to expired and Michael Mcbryan disposed stocks.

In addition to Michael Mcbryan, one other HCSG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.30 and a one-year low of $15.80. HCSG’s market cap is $1.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.00. Currently, Healthcare Services has an average volume of 119.06K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $27.25, reflecting a -13.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Healthcare Services has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients. The Dietary segment includes the management of the client’s dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation, and the provision of dietician consulting professional services. The company was founded by Daniel P. McCartney on November 22, 1976 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.