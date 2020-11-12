The EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Airlines (DAL) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Airlines (DAL), Joanne D. Smith, sold shares of DAL for $498K.

In addition to Joanne D. Smith, 3 other DAL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $62.48 and a one-year low of $17.51. Currently, Delta Airlines has an average volume of 337.77K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.17, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Delta Airlines has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joanne D. Smith’s trades have generated a 1.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products. The company was founded by Collett Everman Woolman in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

