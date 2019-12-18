The evp, chief partner officer of Starbucks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the evp, chief partner officer of Starbucks (SBUX), Lucy Lee Helm, exercised options to sell 18,982 SBUX shares at $28.98 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.68M.

Following Lucy Lee Helm’s last SBUX Sell transaction on June 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on Starbucks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.74 billion and quarterly net profit of $803 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.3 billion and had a net profit of $756 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.72 and a one-year low of $60.42. SBUX’s market cap is $104.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.12.

