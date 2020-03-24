The EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer of CNO Financial (CNO) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer of CNO Financial (CNO), Bruce Baude, bought shares of CNO for $45.8K.

Following this transaction Bruce Baude’s holding in the company was increased by 4.29% to a total of $1.1 million. In addition to Bruce Baude, 3 other CNO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CNO Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $778 million and had a net profit of $28.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.93 and a one-year low of $8.79. CNO’s market cap is $1.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health including specified disease, accident and hospital indemnity insurance products and life insurance to middle-income consumers at home and at the worksite. The Colonial Penn segment markets primarily graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers in the senior middle-income market through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet and telemarketing. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.