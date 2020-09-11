The EVP – CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF. of Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF. of Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Carl Scibetta, sold shares of SCVL for $371.2K.

Following Carl Scibetta’s last SCVL Sell transaction on December 16, 2015, the stock climbed by 14.4%. In addition to Carl Scibetta, 2 other SCVL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Shoe Carnival has an average volume of 323.84K. SCVL’s market cap is $515 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, reflecting a -4.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shoe Carnival has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.