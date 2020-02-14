The EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lennox International (LII) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lennox International (LII), John Torres, sold shares of LII for $355.3K.

Following John Torres’ last LII Sell transaction on February 05, 2015, the stock climbed by 146.3%. In addition to John Torres, one other LII executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lennox International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $885 million and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $844 million and had a net profit of $75.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $298.49 and a one-year low of $227.56. LII’s market cap is $9.33B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.23.

Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lennox International has been negative according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Torres’ trades have generated a -30.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration.