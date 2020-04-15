The EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Factset Research (FDS) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Factset Research (FDS), Rachel Rebecca Stern, sold shares of FDS for $1.79M.

Following Rachel Rebecca Stern’s last FDS Sell transaction on October 12, 2016, the stock climbed by 129.1%. In addition to Rachel Rebecca Stern, 4 other FDS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Factset Research’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $370 million and quarterly net profit of $88.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a net profit of $84.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $310.25 and a one-year low of $195.23. FDS’s market cap is $10.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $238.00, reflecting a 15.1% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $18.16M worth of FDS shares and purchased $601K worth of FDS shares. The insider sentiment on Factset Research has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.