The EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), David B. Berger, bought shares of TNDM for $5,180.

This recent transaction increases David B. Berger’s holding in the company by 56.96% to a total of $283K. Following David B. Berger’s last TNDM Buy transaction on January 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $2.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.2 million and had a net profit of $3.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.65 and a one-year low of $51.37. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.5560.

Seven different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy TNDM with a $90.00 price target. Starting in February 2020, TNDM received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $234.8K worth of TNDM shares and purchased $35.11K worth of TNDM shares. The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David B. Berger’s trades have generated a 35.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.