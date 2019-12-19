The EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), Todd Moore, sold shares of CNR for $195.3K.

Following Todd Moore’s last CNR Sell transaction on April 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and quarterly net profit of $24.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574 million and had a net profit of $27.42 million. Currently, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average volume of 753.32K. The company has a one-year high of $9.30 and a one-year low of $3.75.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.