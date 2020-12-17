The EVP Chief L & D Officer of Gray Television (GTN) is Selling Shares

On December 15, the EVP Chief L & D Officer of Gray Television (GTN), Kevin Paul Latek, sold shares of GTN for $1.71M.

Following Kevin Paul Latek’s last GTN Sell transaction on March 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $604 million and quarterly net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a net profit of $59 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.07 and a one-year low of $8.53. GTN’s market cap is $1.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, reflecting a -21.8% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.