The EVP Chief Credit Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Chief Credit Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), Robert Muttera, bought shares of BOCH for $13.8K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Muttera’s holding in the company by 1.73% to a total of $817.7K. In addition to Robert Muttera, 2 other BOCH executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Bank of Commerce Holdings has an average volume of 50.98K. The company has a one-year high of $12.32 and a one-year low of $5.68. BOCH’s market cap is $116 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of financial, commercial, and community banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, loans, electronic banking, and safe deposit boxes through Merchants Bank of Commerce,. The company was founded on January 21, 1982 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.