The EVP, Chief Compliance Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Chief Compliance Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC), Maxwell Sinclair, bought shares of PMBC for $9,040.

In addition to Maxwell Sinclair, 7 other PMBC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Maxwell Sinclair’s holding in the company was increased by 5.65% to a total of $186.6K.

Currently, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has an average volume of 47.79K. PMBC’s market cap is $117.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $4.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $65.92K worth of PMBC shares and purchased $201.8K worth of PMBC shares. The insider sentiment on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maxwell Sinclair's trades have generated a -0.7% average return based on past transactions.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.