The EVP – Chief Banking Officer of Trico Bancshares (TCBK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Chief Banking Officer of Trico Bancshares (TCBK), Daniel Bailey, bought shares of TCBK for $2,763.

The company has a one-year high of $41.42 and a one-year low of $23.05. TCBK’s market cap is $780 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40. Currently, Trico Bancshares has an average volume of 123.07K.

The insider sentiment on Trico Bancshares has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.