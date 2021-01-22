The EVP & Chief Banking Officer of Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & Chief Banking Officer of Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC), Matthew Reddin, bought shares of SFNC for $20.3K.

In addition to Matthew Reddin, 17 other SFNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Matthew Reddin’s last SFNC Buy transaction on December 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $26.90 and a one-year low of $13.75. Currently, Simmons 1st Nat’l has an average volume of 466.38K. SFNC’s market cap is $2.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.60.

The insider sentiment on Simmons 1st Nat’l has been positive according to 122 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans; checking, savings and time deposits; and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.