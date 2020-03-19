The EVP, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFF of Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFF of Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB), Kendra Vanzo, bought shares of ONB for $147.3K.

Following this transaction Kendra Vanzo’s holding in the company was increased by 11.12% to a total of $1.15 million. In addition to Kendra Vanzo, one other ONB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Old National Bancorp Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $49.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $220 million and had a net profit of $47.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.74 and a one-year low of $12.76. ONB’s market cap is $2.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Old National Bancorp is financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides a range of services products and services as commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.