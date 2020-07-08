The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Horizon Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), MOZE BARRY, exercised options to buy 35,076 HZNP shares at $13.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $461.9K.

This recent transaction increases MOZE BARRY’s holding in the company by 30.27% to a total of $10.36 million. In addition to MOZE BARRY, one other HZNP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Horizon Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $356 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,591,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.19 and a one-year low of $22.69. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 425.74.

Starting in March 2020, HZNP received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.57, reflecting a 2.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Horizon Therapeutics has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises of medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.