The EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle (ALB), Karen Narwold, exercised options to sell 24,859 ALB shares at $65.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.95M.

Following Karen Narwold’s last ALB Sell transaction on November 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 26.1%. In addition to Karen Narwold, one other ALB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $120.81 and a one-year low of $48.89. ALB’s market cap is $12.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.50. Currently, Albemarle has an average volume of 205.90K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $105.33, reflecting a 11.5% upside. ALB is a controversial stock, with 6 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Four different firms, including Evercore ISI and KeyBanc, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Albemarle has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.