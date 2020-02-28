The EVP, Chief Admin Ofc & Treas of Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Admin Ofc & Treas of Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), James Hatfield, sold shares of PNW for $1.99M.

Following James Hatfield’s last PNW Sell transaction on March 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.6%. In addition to James Hatfield, one other PNW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $84.26. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 975.41K. PNW’s market cap is $10.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.60.

Three different firms, including Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.