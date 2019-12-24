The EVP Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown (BRO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown (BRO), Jerome Scott Penny, sold shares of BRO for $1.18M.

Following Jerome Scott Penny’s last BRO Sell transaction on December 02, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brown & Brown’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $619 million and quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $531 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.40 and a one-year low of $25.72. BRO’s market cap is $11.08B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.20.

Jerome Scott Penny’s trades have generated a -12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs & Wholesale Brokerage and Services.