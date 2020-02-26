The EVP, CHF LGL of Jack In The Box is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CHF LGL of Jack In The Box (JACK), Phillip Rudolph, exercised options to sell 21,702 JACK shares at $74.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.89M.

Following Phillip Rudolph’s last JACK Sell transaction on November 27, 2015, the stock climbed by 12.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Jack In The Box’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $308 million and quarterly net profit of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a net profit of $34.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.12 and a one-year low of $70.77. Currently, Jack In The Box has an average volume of 441.80K.

The insider sentiment on Jack In The Box has been negative according to 146 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.