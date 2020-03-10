The EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off of Lincoln National (LNC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off of Lincoln National (LNC), Lisa Buckingham, bought shares of LNC for $49.01K.

This is Buckingham’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Lisa Buckingham’s holding in the company by 2.06% to a total of $2.36 million.



The company has a one-year high of $67.52 and a one-year low of $30.50. LNC’s market cap is $6.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Four different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lincoln National has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

