The EVP, CFO, & Treasurer of Community Bancorp (CTBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO, & Treasurer of Community Bancorp (CTBI), Kevin Stumbo, sold shares of CTBI for $51.47K.

Following Kevin Stumbo’s last CTBI Sell transaction on September 20, 2016, the stock climbed by 11.9%.

Based on Community Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.08 million and quarterly net profit of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.48 million and had a net profit of $15.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.54 and a one-year low of $38.03. Currently, Community Bancorp has an average volume of 32.33K.

The insider sentiment on Community Bancorp has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.