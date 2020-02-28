The EVP, CFO & Treas of Waste Management (WM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & Treas of Waste Management (WM), Devina Rankin, sold shares of WM for $1M.

Following Devina Rankin’s last WM Sell transaction on February 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 43.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Waste Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.85 billion and quarterly net profit of $447 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.84 billion and had a net profit of $531 million. The company has a one-year high of $126.79 and a one-year low of $97.55. WM’s market cap is $51.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.10.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy WM with a $132.00 price target.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Management, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.