The EVP, CFO & Treas of Superior Energy Services (SPNVD) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, CFO & Treas of Superior Energy Services (SPNVD), Westervelt Ballard, bought shares of SPNVD for $95.3K.

This recent transaction increases Westervelt Ballard’s holding in the company by 79.05% to a total of $262.7K. Following Westervelt Ballard’s last SPNVD Buy transaction on October 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.30 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Superior Energy Services has an average volume of 55.47K.

The insider sentiment on Superior Energy Services has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.