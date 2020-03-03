The EVP, CFO & Treas of Retail Properties of America (RPAI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & Treas of Retail Properties of America (RPAI), Julie Swinehart, bought shares of RPAI for $10.34K.

This recent transaction increases Julie Swinehart’s holding in the company by 1.23% to a total of $871.3K. In addition to Julie Swinehart, one other RPAI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Retail Properties of America’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $16.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $12.06 million. RPAI’s market cap is $2.29B and the company has a P/E ratio of 71.36. The company has a one-year high of $14.30 and a one-year low of $10.06.

The insider sentiment on Retail Properties of America has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.