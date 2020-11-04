The EVP, CFO, & Secretary of Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO, & Secretary of Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG), Paul Bunn, bought shares of CVLG for $33.58K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Bunn’s holding in the company by 4.69% to a total of $1.27 million. In addition to Paul Bunn, 2 other CVLG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.70 and a one-year low of $6.54. Currently, Covenant Logistics Group has an average volume of 303.26K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, reflecting a -44.5% downside. Starting in May 2020, CVLG received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Covenant Logistics Group has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload and Managed Freight segments. The Truckload segment consists of four service offerings: Expedited; Dedicated; Temperature-Controlled; and OTR. The Managed Freight segment is comprised primarily of freight brokerage, transportation management services (TMS), and shuttle and switching services. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.