The EVP & CFO of Workiva (WK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Workiva (WK), Stuart J. Miller, sold shares of WK for $1.91M.

Following Stuart J. Miller’s last WK Sell transaction on August 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.5%. In addition to Stuart J. Miller, 3 other WK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.8 million and GAAP net loss of -$10,573,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.51 and a one-year low of $22.01. Currently, Workiva has an average volume of 198.34K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.80, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Workiva has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.