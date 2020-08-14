The EVP & CFO of Ventas (VTR) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the EVP & CFO of Ventas (VTR), Robert F. Probst, sold shares of VTR for $675.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ventas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $473 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $942 million and had a net profit of $211 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.40 and a one-year low of $13.35. VTR’s market cap is $14.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $37.22, reflecting a 9.5% upside. Four different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ventas has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.