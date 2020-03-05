The EVP & CFO of Vanda (VNDA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Vanda (VNDA), James Patrick Kelly, sold shares of VNDA for $195.3K.

In addition to James Patrick Kelly, 4 other VNDA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vanda’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.93 million and quarterly net profit of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.04 million and had a net profit of $10.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.26 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, Vanda has an average volume of 599.86K.

The insider sentiment on Vanda has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Patrick Kelly’s trades have generated a 12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.