The EVP & CFO of Valmont (VMI) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Valmont (VMI), Mark Jaksich, bought shares of VMI for $113.9K.

This is Jaksich’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Mark Jaksich’s holding in the company by 3.7% to a total of $3 million.

The company has a one-year high of $154.86 and a one-year low of $104.33. VMI’s market cap is $2.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.18. Currently, Valmont has an average volume of 109.21K.

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation and Coatings.