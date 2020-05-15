The EVP & CFO of United Fire Group (UFCS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of United Fire Group (UFCS), Dawn Jaffray, bought shares of UFCS for $22.17K.

This recent transaction increases Dawn Jaffray’s holding in the company by 3.76% to a total of $655.5K. In addition to Dawn Jaffray, one other UFCS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $53.68 and a one-year low of $23.23. Currently, United Fire Group has an average volume of 107.07K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $66.81K worth of UFCS shares and purchased $22.17K worth of UFCS shares. The insider sentiment on United Fire Group has been neutral according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. It offers insurance protection to individuals, homes, vehicles, and lives. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.