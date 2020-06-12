The EVP & CFO of Tutor Perini (TPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Tutor Perini (TPC), Gary Smalley, bought shares of TPC for $199.4K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Smalley’s holding in the company by 29.35% to a total of $867.6K. Following Gary Smalley’s last TPC Buy transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

Based on Tutor Perini’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $17.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $958 million and had a GAAP net loss of $356K. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $2.61. Currently, Tutor Perini has an average volume of 770.56K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.93M worth of TPC shares and purchased $2.21M worth of TPC shares. The insider sentiment on Tutor Perini has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.