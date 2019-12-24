The EVP & CFO of TechnipFMC (FTI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of TechnipFMC (FTI), Maryann Seaman, sold shares of FTI for $302K.

In addition to Maryann Seaman, one other FTI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.15 billion and had a net profit of $137 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.57 and a one-year low of $18.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $302K worth of FTI shares and purchased $58.47K worth of FTI shares. The insider sentiment on TechnipFMC has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.

