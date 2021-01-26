The EVP & CFO of Taylor Morrison is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Taylor Morrison (TMHC), David Cone, exercised options to sell 34,153 TMHC shares at $11.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.02M.

Following David Cone’s last TMHC Sell transaction on February 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.2%.

Based on Taylor Morrison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a net profit of $67.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.81 and a one-year low of $6.39. TMHC’s market cap is $3.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.60, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions. The Central segment consists of Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. The West segment covers Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Southern California. The Financial Services segment provides a number of finance-related services through mortgage lending operations. The company was founded on November 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.