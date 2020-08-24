The EVP & CFO of Tanger Factory (SKT) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Tanger Factory (SKT), James Floyd Williams, bought shares of SKT for $24.6K.

This is Williams’ first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions. Following this transaction James Floyd Williams’ holding in the company was increased by 4.42% to a total of $587.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.94 and a one-year low of $4.05.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.05, reflecting a -17.3% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.