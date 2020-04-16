The EVP & CFO of QAD (QADA) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of QAD (QADA), Daniel Lender, sold shares of QADA for $315.3K.

Following Daniel Lender’s last QADA Sell transaction on December 19, 2016, the stock climbed by 10.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $54.55 and a one-year low of $28.22. Currently, QAD has an average volume of 54.32K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on QAD has been negative according to 132 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.