The EVP & CFO of Plumas Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), Richard Belstock, exercised options to buy 3,000 PLBC shares at $6.32 a share, for a total transaction value of $18.96K.

Following this transaction Richard Belstock’s holding in the company was increased by 6.63% to a total of $1.13 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.23 and a one-year low of $15.00. PLBC’s market cap is $122 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plumas Bancorp operates as a holding company that provides banking services through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank. Its services include personal banking, business banking, and investment services. Its retail lending services include consumer and home equity loans and commercial lending services include term real estate, land development and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial term, government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Quincy, CA.