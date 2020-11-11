The EVP & CFO of Plexus (PLXS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Plexus (PLXS), Patrick John Jermain, sold shares of PLXS for $289.6K.

Based on Plexus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $913 million and quarterly net profit of $37.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $810 million and had a net profit of $36.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.53 and a one-year low of $35.16. PLXS’s market cap is $2.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.50, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Plexus has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.