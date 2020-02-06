The EVP & CFO of Pentair is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Pentair (PNR), BORIN MARK, exercised options to sell 33,501 PNR shares at $23.62 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.46M.

Following BORIN MARK C’s last PNR Sell transaction on May 23, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $755 million and quarterly net profit of $97.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $92.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.43 and a one-year low of $34.50. PNR’s market cap is $7.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.32.

The insider sentiment on Pentair has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.