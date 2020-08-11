The EVP & CFO of OSI Systems (OSIS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of OSI Systems (OSIS), Alan Edrick, bought shares of OSIS for $1.08M.

Following this transaction Alan Edrick’s holding in the company was increased by 14.42% to a total of $22.98 million. This is Edrick’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $107.92 and a one-year low of $49.96. OSIS’s market cap is $1.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70. Currently, OSI Systems has an average volume of 127.40K.

Starting in August 2019, OSIS received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on OSI Systems has been positive according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OSI Systems, Inc. is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics & Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. OSI Systems was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.