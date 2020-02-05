The EVP & CFO of Oshkosh is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Oshkosh (OSK), David Sagehorn, exercised options to sell 22,775 OSK shares at $66.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.02M.

Following David Sagehorn’s last OSK Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.62 and a one-year low of $66.04. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 723.38K. OSK’s market cap is $6.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.55.

The insider sentiment on Oshkosh has been negative according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Sagehorn’s trades have generated a -9.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial.