The EVP & CFO of OFG Bancorp (OFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of OFG Bancorp (OFG), Maritza Arizmendi, bought shares of OFG for $36.96K.

Following this transaction Maritza Arizmendi’s holding in the company was increased by 33.26% to a total of $174.8K. Following Maritza Arizmendi’s last OFG Buy transaction on February 04, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OFG Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and quarterly net profit of $21.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.17 million and had a net profit of $23.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.76 and a one-year low of $8.63. OFG’s market cap is $687 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.40.

The insider sentiment on OFG Bancorp has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.