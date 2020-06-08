The EVP, CFO of Nordson is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP, CFO of Nordson (NDSN), Gregory Thaxton, exercised options to sell 40,400 NDSN shares at $73.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.81M.

Following Gregory Thaxton’s last NDSN Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.3%. In addition to Gregory Thaxton, one other NDSN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $202.39 and a one-year low of $96.46. NDSN’s market cap is $11.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.30. Currently, Nordson has an average volume of 153.16K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.20, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nordson has been negative according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for applications. This segment provides packaging, polymer processing and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides standard and highly-customized equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other material. This segment provides cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing and drying systems. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

