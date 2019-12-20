The EVP & CFO of Nexstar Media Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Nexstar Media Group (NXST), Thomas Carter, exercised options to sell 10,000 NXST shares at $3.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.17M. The options were close to expired and Thomas Carter disposed stocks.

Following Thomas Carter’s last NXST Sell transaction on November 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.5%. In addition to Thomas Carter, one other NXST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $119.93 and a one-year low of $70.53. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 507.31K. NXST’s market cap is $5.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.75.

The insider sentiment on Nexstar Media Group has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.