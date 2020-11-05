The EVP & CFO of Littelfuse (LFUS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Littelfuse (LFUS), Meenal Seetha, sold shares of LFUS for $502.8K.

Following Meenal Seetha’s last LFUS Sell transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 19.6%. In addition to Meenal Seetha, 4 other LFUS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Littelfuse’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $392 million and quarterly net profit of $55.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $362 million and had a net profit of $35.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $208.70 and a one-year low of $103.63. Currently, Littelfuse has an average volume of 96.97K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.00, reflecting a -0.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Littelfuse has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically. The Industrial segment consists of power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls and other circuit protection products for use in various industrial applications such as oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevators and other industrial equipment. The company was founded by Edward V. Sundt in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.