The EVP & CFO of Littelfuse is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Littelfuse (LFUS), Meenal Seetha, exercised options to sell 4,000 LFUS shares at $120.15 a share, for a total transaction value of $740K.

Following Meenal Seetha’s last LFUS Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Meenal Seetha, 3 other LFUS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $206.00 and a one-year low of $149.80. LFUS’s market cap is $4.49B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.97. Currently, Littelfuse has an average volume of 129.97K.

The insider sentiment on Littelfuse has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems.