The EVP & CFO of Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Lisa O’neill, sold shares of LKFN for $75.6K.

In addition to Lisa O’neill, 2 other LKFN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $30.49. LKFN’s market cap is $1.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20. Currently, Lakeland Financial has an average volume of 15.96K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $146.6K worth of LKFN shares and purchased $359.2K worth of LKFN shares. The insider sentiment on Lakeland Financial has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.