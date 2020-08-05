The EVP & CFO of Johnson Controls (JCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Johnson Controls (JCI), Brian Stief, sold shares of JCI for $2.39M.

Following Brian Stief’s last JCI Sell transaction on May 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.9%. In addition to Brian Stief, one other JCI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.82 and a one-year low of $22.78. JCI’s market cap is $28.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.83, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.