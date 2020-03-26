The EVP-CFO of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP-CFO of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED), Carter Peters, bought shares of GFED for $3,900.

In addition to Carter Peters, 2 other GFED executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $26.93 and a one-year low of $13.50. GFED’s market cap is $64.93 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

The insider sentiment on Guaranty Federal Bancshares has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carter Peters' trades have generated a 16.1% average return based on past transactions.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer, and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.