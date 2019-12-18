The EVP & CFO of Greif (GEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Greif (GEF), Lawrence Hilsheimer, bought shares of GEF for $173.3K.

Following Lawrence Hilsheimer’s last GEF Buy transaction on July 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.7%. This recent transaction increases Lawrence Hilsheimer’s holding in the company by 2.81% to a total of $6.3 million.

Based on Greif’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $988 million and had a net profit of $40.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.37 and a one-year low of $29.85. GEF’s market cap is $2.64B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Greif, Inc. engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management.